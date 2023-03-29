NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $47,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 33.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 69.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 12,580.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NEU stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.89. 19,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $280.28 and a 52 week high of $370.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

