Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

NEXA traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. 74,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,680. The stock has a market cap of $818.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $779.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

