NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.72. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 863,742 shares traded.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,823,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,551,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,794 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

