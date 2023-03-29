NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.9% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 1,399,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,214,757. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

