NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Upgraded to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.58.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. 3,227,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,246,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.