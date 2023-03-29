NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Lessened by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,102 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners comprises 7.5% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned approximately 0.41% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $25,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

