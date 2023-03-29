Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 14th

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE NXR.UN traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.56. 92,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,444. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$14.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.84. The stock has a market cap of C$649.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXR.UN shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.97.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.