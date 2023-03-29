NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 451,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in NiSource by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,712. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.