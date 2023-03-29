Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Down 99.8% in March

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the February 28th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nitches stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Nitches has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. Its products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home decor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Las Vegas NV.

