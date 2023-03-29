Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Down 96.9% in March

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Noble Roman’s Stock Performance

Shares of NROM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,925. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Noble Roman’s has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.42.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman’s, Inc engages in the sale and service of franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations. It also operates stand-alone restaurants under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

