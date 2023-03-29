Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Holdings Reduced by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

