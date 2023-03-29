Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $111.50 million, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.