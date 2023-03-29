Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,457. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $269.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrim BanCorp

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director David G. Wight acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,525 shares of company stock valued at $77,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

