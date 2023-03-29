Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NMCO stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,971. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMCO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 62.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.