Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NMCO stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,971. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
