Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 174,334 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 201,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,623. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.