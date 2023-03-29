Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Short Interest Update

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MRVFF remained flat at $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets.

