Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.37.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

