OKB (OKB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10.56 Billion

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. OKB has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion and $33.38 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $42.83 or 0.00156919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OKB Profile

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native token of the OKX exchange and a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants, and rewards. OKB offers up to 40% savings on trading fees, passive income with OKX Earn, and participation in Jumpstart token sales. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation with a supply limit of 300 million, and tokens are burned to maintain value. Benefits of OKB include access to OKX ecosystem partners such as Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

