Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Up 4.7%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.79. Approximately 16,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 155,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLK shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 8.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,594,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,473,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 94,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after buying an additional 628,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

