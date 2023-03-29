Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Up 4.7%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.79. Approximately 16,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 155,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLK shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
