Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Shares Down 8.8%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. 204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Ontex Group Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

Ontex Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ontex Group NV is an international personal hygiene group. It offers products for baby care, feminine care and adult care and is the partner of choice for consumers, retailers and institutional and private healthcare providers. Ontex’s commercial activities are organized in three Divisions: Europe, which is predominantly focused on providing retailers with their own brands; Americas, Middle East Africa and Asia (AMEAA), which is predominantly focused on local Ontex brands; and Healthcare which focuses on Ontex adult incontinence brands in institutional channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.