Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.75

Shares of Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 105014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.38 ($0.09).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Orcadian Energy alerts:

Orcadian Energy Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of £5.08 million and a PE ratio of -325.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy & Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

See Also

