Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 137.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.1%.

Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ORC stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 23.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,812 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 49.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

