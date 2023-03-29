Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading Up 4.5%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.73. Approximately 196,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 83,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Osisko Development Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.