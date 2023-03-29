Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Decreased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Insider Activity

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $91.56. 42,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,153. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

