PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading 2.2% Higher

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.78. 311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

PAID Trading Down 14.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

About PAID

(Get Rating)

Paid, Inc provides an all-in-one e-Commerce as a service platform to businesses spanning multiple industries. It combines an intuitive website builder & e-Commerce store with a proprietary shipping AI engine and payments processing through one platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.