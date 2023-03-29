Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 3.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $190.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.54. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,601.39, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

