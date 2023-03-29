PancakeSwap Price Tops $3.69 on Major Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $672.99 million and approximately $35.20 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00013001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 376,868,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,336,165 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.

PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin. Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.

Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency. Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

PancakeSwap Token Trading

