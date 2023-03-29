Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,929 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 16.2% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,360 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.23. 2,595,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,989. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

