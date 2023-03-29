Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.3% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $446.70. 352,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,468. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $469.17 and a 200 day moving average of $451.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

