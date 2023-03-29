Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Park Aerospace Price Performance
PKE traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. 158,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,960. The stock has a market cap of $268.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.57. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace
About Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Aerospace (PKE)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.