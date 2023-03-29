Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

PKE traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. 158,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,960. The stock has a market cap of $268.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.57. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

About Park Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,379,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,247,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 851,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

