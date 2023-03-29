Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Paychex worth $59,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paychex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $7.35 on Wednesday, reaching $116.33. 3,337,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.