Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Shares Down 2.9%

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Rating) fell 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.01 and last traded at C$7.01. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 51.17 and a quick ratio of 51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.29.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

