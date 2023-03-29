Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Shares Down 34%

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Rating) shares were down 34% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 14,003,390 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,935% from the average daily volume of 278,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Pennpetro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 million, a PE ratio of -330.00 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.39.

About Pennpetro Energy

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

