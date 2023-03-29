Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Down 2.8%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92. Approximately 88,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 422,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $868.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $176.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 941,504 shares in the company, valued at $12,484,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,490.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,249,240. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

