Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,473 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group accounts for 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,790 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

PFGC opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also

