Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,002,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,312 shares during the quarter. Perrigo comprises 0.8% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $102,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Perrigo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,734,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,171,000 after buying an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 404,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,249. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at $897,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.