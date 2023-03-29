Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Petco Health and Wellness’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

