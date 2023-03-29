Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Price Target Cut to GBX 231 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 246 ($3.02) to GBX 231 ($2.84) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Shares of PHLLF remained flat at $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Petershill Partners has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.