Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.53. The stock had a trading volume of 577,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.