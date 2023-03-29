Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 771,306 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after acquiring an additional 583,608 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,195. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

