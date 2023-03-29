Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 68,430 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,430 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 31.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $104,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPLG stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. 1,395,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

