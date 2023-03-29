Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 51,923 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 505,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 158,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 41,232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 539,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,837. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

