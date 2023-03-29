Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,541 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up 2.1% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPIB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,608,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,306 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.