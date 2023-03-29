Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Declares Dividend of GBX 26

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNXGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 565.20 ($6.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 616.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.44. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 501 ($6.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 690.40 ($8.48). The company has a market cap of £5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -309.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 107,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.40) per share, for a total transaction of £646,710.54 ($794,582.31). In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.72), for a total transaction of £48,562.66 ($59,666.62). Also, insider Nicholas Shott bought 107,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £646,710.54 ($794,582.31). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 107,499 shares of company stock worth $64,716,423. 14.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.99) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 655 ($8.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($10.01) to GBX 820 ($10.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.71) to GBX 765 ($9.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 713.33 ($8.76).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

