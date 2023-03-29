Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Declares Dividend of GBX 26

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 565.20 ($6.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 616.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.44. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 501 ($6.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 690.40 ($8.48). The company has a market cap of £5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -309.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 107,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.40) per share, for a total transaction of £646,710.54 ($794,582.31). In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.72), for a total transaction of £48,562.66 ($59,666.62). Also, insider Nicholas Shott bought 107,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £646,710.54 ($794,582.31). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 107,499 shares of company stock worth $64,716,423. 14.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.99) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 655 ($8.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($10.01) to GBX 820 ($10.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.71) to GBX 765 ($9.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 713.33 ($8.76).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

