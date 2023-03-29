Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Declares Dividend of GBX 26

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Phoenix Group Price Performance
Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 565.20 ($6.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 616.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.44. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 501 ($6.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 690.40 ($8.48). The company has a market cap of £5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -309.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 107,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.40) per share, for a total transaction of £646,710.54 ($794,582.31). In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.72), for a total transaction of £48,562.66 ($59,666.62). Also, insider Nicholas Shott bought 107,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £646,710.54 ($794,582.31). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 107,499 shares of company stock worth $64,716,423. 14.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Featured Articles
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.