Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Short Interest Down 31.6% in March

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 41,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Phoenix Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 57,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Phoenix Motor has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Phoenix Motor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.