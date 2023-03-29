PHX Energy Services Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:PHXHF)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PHXHF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. 560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

