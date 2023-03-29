Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $81.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

