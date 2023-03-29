Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.0 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 425. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership of the trademarks, trade names, and other intellectual property of Pizza Pizza Limited in its Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants and international franchising business. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.