POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.79 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PNT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. 31,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.14. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,223,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at $5,562,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13,291.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 545,356 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.