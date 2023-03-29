POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.79 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:PNT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 34,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About POINT Biopharma Global

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

